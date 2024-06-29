Berenberg Bank Increases Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Price Target to GBX 10

Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 9 ($0.11) to GBX 10 ($0.13) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 159.74% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON ATM opened at GBX 3.85 ($0.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Andrada Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.20 ($0.10).

About Andrada Mining

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

