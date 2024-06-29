Berenberg Bank Increases Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Price Target to GBX 10

Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 9 ($0.11) to GBX 10 ($0.13) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 159.74% from the company’s previous close.
Andrada Mining Price Performance
Shares of LON ATM opened at GBX 3.85 ($0.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Andrada Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.20 ($0.10).
About Andrada Mining
