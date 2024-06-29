Berenberg Bank Lowers Anglo American (LON:AAL) to Sell

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 2,000 ($25.37) price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 3,000 ($38.06).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAL. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.06) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.18) to GBX 3,100 ($39.33) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,775.71 ($35.21).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anglo American

Anglo American Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,502 ($31.74) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,813 ($35.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,529.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,104.66.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($31.26) per share, with a total value of £17,100.16 ($21,692.45). In other Anglo American news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.21), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($340,949.38). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($31.26) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($21,692.45). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 704 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,051. 9.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.