Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.39) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 81.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get Next 15 Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFG

Next 15 Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Transactions at Next 15 Group

Shares of Next 15 Group stock opened at GBX 798 ($10.12) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 940.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 902.18. The company has a market cap of £797.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,596.00 and a beta of 1.42. Next 15 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 542 ($6.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,052 ($13.35).

In other news, insider Tim Dyson acquired 76,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 954 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £734,045.76 ($931,175.64). 7.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.