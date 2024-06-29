Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.61) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.51) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut Liontrust Asset Management to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.64) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

LON LIO opened at GBX 685 ($8.69) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 745.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 669.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £436.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,537.04, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Liontrust Asset Management has a 1-year low of GBX 519 ($6.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 865 ($10.97).

In related news, insider John Stephen Ions bought 777 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.80) per share, with a total value of £5,392.38 ($6,840.52). In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Miriam Greenwood purchased 2,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.20) per share, with a total value of £19,937.50 ($25,291.77). 12.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

