Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.61) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.51) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut Liontrust Asset Management to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.64) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Liontrust Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider John Stephen Ions bought 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.80) per share, with a total value of £5,392.38 ($6,840.52). In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Miriam Greenwood purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.20) per share, with a total value of £19,937.50 ($25,291.77). Also, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.80) per share, for a total transaction of £5,392.38 ($6,840.52). 12.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liontrust Asset Management
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.