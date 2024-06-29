ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $106,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,029,448.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $127,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,136.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,688 shares of company stock worth $11,408,863. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

