Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OXY. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after acquiring an additional 82,360 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

