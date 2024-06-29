Brokerages Set TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) PT at $70.75

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

NYSE TTE opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.67. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

