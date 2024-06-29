Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Receives $9.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENFN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ENFN opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 283.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enfusion will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enfusion

In related news, Director Deirdre Somers sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $38,883.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Deirdre Somers sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $38,883.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bronwen Bastone sold 18,241 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $147,934.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,184.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,318 shares of company stock valued at $296,688 over the last three months. 36.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 29.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 11.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Enfusion by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Enfusion by 680.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

