Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.00.

Several brokerages have commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens cut their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Pool Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $307.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool has a twelve month low of $299.24 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.38 and its 200 day moving average is $377.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Institutional Trading of Pool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Pool by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

