Brokerages Set Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target at $17.80

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYXH. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Nyxoah stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $173.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 843.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nyxoah stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

