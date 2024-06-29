Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

Unilever Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65. Unilever has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.