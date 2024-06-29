Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Tennant Trading Up 0.7 %
Tennant stock opened at $98.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.56. Tennant has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Tennant had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tennant Company Profile
Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.
