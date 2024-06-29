Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,500.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,410.13.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,277.61 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,369.57. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,303.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,184.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after buying an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,909,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.