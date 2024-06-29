Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Receives $8.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHCO shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Monday, March 18th.

NYSE SHCO opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

