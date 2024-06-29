Brokerages Set NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Target Price at $18.00

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VYX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VYX stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. NCR Voyix has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $862.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.00 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Voyix will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

