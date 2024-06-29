Analysts Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target at $4.60

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGRE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 90,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 34,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,379,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

