Analysts Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target at $4.60

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGRE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on PGRE
Paramount Group Price Performance
Paramount Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 90,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 34,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,379,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paramount Group
Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Group
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.