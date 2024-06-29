Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $113,023.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $113,023.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $149,336.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006 in the last 90 days. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.68. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

