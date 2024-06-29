Analysts Set Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Target Price at $51.55

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 14,663.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. Flowserve has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

