Brokerages Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Target Price at $15.71

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

LUNG has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $29,950.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $38,160.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 209,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $29,950.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,384.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,324 shares of company stock worth $94,585 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,029,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,968,000 after purchasing an additional 401,830 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $246.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

