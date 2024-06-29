Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Gibson Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$23.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.45 and a 1 year high of C$23.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.14). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.55517 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 156.19%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

