NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 309.38 ($3.92).

NWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.19) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Mark Seligman bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £481.77 ($611.15). Corporate insiders own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

LON NWG opened at GBX 311.80 ($3.96) on Friday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 168 ($2.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 329.80 ($4.18). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 310.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.44. The company has a market cap of £27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

