United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $638.40.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $646.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $660.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $644.07. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 43.87 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 146.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in United Rentals by 155.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

