FY2026 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Raised by Analyst

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Centene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.47. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNC. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $66.29 on Friday. Centene has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.88.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Centene by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 128.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 580,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,241,000 after purchasing an additional 326,468 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,652,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,033,000 after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Centene by 526.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 47,257 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

