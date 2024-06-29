FY2026 Earnings Forecast for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Issued By Zacks Research

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

OI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

OI stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 259.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

