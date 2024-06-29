Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for Juniper Networks, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Juniper Networks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Juniper Networks Stock Performance
NYSE:JNPR opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.33.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks
In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,320 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.
About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Juniper Networks
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.