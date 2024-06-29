LMP Automotive (OTCMKTS:LMPX) Stock Price Up 33.3%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Free Report) shares rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

LMP Automotive Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and distributors at fleet rates.

Featured Stories

