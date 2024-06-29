Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Raised by Analyst

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.47. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $10.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s FY2026 earnings at $12.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.8 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $270.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $177.74 and a 52-week high of $286.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 80.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,648,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

