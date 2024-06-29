Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Trading 2% Higher

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.24. 291,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 574,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 1,649.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,267 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

