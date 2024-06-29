Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.50.
Several research firms have issued reports on EFN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
TSE EFN opened at C$24.89 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$18.50 and a 52 week high of C$25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.67.
Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.05. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of C$353.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$333.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.5226286 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
