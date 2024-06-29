GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.74 and last traded at $53.37. 613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 million, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000.

The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the XOUT US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected based on a proprietary, quantitative scoring methodology excluding potentially underperforming companies.

