essensys (LON:ESYS) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.95 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.42). 100,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 169,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.43).

essensys Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of £21.35 million, a P/E ratio of -194.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.36.

About essensys

essensys plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace segment of the commercial real estate industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company offers essensys platform, a software that automates and simplifies the management of occupiers, spaces, and services; essensys Cloud, a smart building connectivity delivered across secure and private network; and Operate, a contract management, billing, and invoicing software.

