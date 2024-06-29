Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Trading Up 4.5%

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $36.39. Approximately 1,535,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,964% from the average daily volume of 50,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $341.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04.

Institutional Trading of Neoleukin Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 3.52% of Neoleukin Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

