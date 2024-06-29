New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 339,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.
New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ Department, Bolivia.
