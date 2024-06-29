WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT) Shares Down 0.1%

WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.11. 11,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 8,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.
WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.