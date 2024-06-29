BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU) Shares Down 0.8%

BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$15.09 and last traded at C$15.26. 373,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 758,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.38.

BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.73.

