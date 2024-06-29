RBG (LON:RBGP) Trading Down 2.9%

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.32 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.32 ($0.12). Approximately 1,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 294,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.60 ($0.12).

RBG Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £12.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.79.

About RBG

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

Featured Articles

