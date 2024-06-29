ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

XNGSY opened at $32.68 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35.

ENN Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.9954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.28.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

