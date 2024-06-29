Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Yamato Trading Down 3.2 %
OTCMKTS:YATRY opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. Yamato has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $19.18.
About Yamato
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yamato
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.