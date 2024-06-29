Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Yamato Trading Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:YATRY opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. Yamato has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

About Yamato

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.

