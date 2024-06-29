Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Drops By 57.1%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $9.00 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

