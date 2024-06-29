Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Drops By 57.1%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $9.00 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.
About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.
