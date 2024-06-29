YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

YASKY stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day moving average is $80.03. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

