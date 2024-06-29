TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Shares Up 0.6%

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.87 and last traded at $39.51. 22,284 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 11,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $41.88 million, a P/E ratio of 113.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16.

About TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF

The TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Composite TR index. The fund is actively managed and invests in global equities focused on artificial intelligence and deep learning. LRNZ was launched on Feb 28, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.

