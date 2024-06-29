Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Trading 6.3% Higher

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 165,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 147,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.
About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.
