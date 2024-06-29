B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report released on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE MOD opened at $100.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.85. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.26.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,853,000 after buying an additional 95,255 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $1,284,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,129,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Stories

