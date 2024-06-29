ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for ChargePoint in a report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ChargePoint’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ChargePoint’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

CHPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

CHPT opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $635.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.74. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at $657,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $26,609.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $65,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 752.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 389,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 343,898 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $399,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 333,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 123,597 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 15.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,857 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

