Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2026 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OVV. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.65.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $46.87 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.58.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Ovintiv by 678.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 32,348 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 128.7% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 121,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 68,575 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

