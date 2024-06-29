Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 48.50%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PLAY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $39.81 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,166,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,780 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,460 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,730,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 273.6% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after acquiring an additional 736,345 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

