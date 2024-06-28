Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Raised by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,781,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY opened at $909.04 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $909.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $807.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $735.35. The stock has a market cap of $863.96 billion, a PE ratio of 133.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.72.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total value of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,556,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,033,404,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total value of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,556,910 shares in the company, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

