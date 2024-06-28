Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 2,400 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,874,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,556,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,033,404,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $909.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $909.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $807.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $735.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

