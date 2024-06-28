Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,487 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

