iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.7% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,439,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $549.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $527.95 and a 200-day moving average of $508.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $551.29. The firm has a market cap of $474.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.